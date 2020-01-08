A new karaoke club is opening at former Conservative club in Southsea

A NEW karaoke club is opening up in the city.

Portsmouth Karaoke Club is set to open its doors by the end of the month, offering members a full karaoke party experience.

7/1/20 ' 'New karaoke bar, The Southsea karaoke bar, has opened in Albert Road, Portsmouth. It's above Dice and next door to Wedgewood Rooms.''Pictured: Outside GV of the Karaoke bar.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

The club, which is on Albert Road in Southsea, above board game cafe, Dice, has been completely renovated from the upstairs of a former conservative club and is now unrecognisable.

It has seven karaoke rooms, which are available for private hire for groups of as little as five and as large as 60.

There is also a small room which is available for games, such as traditional Chinese game, mahjong.

7/1/20 ' 'New karaoke bar, The Southsea karaoke bar, has opened in Albert Road, Portsmouth. It's above Dice and next door to Wedgewood Rooms.''Pictured: Interior of some of the rooms in the Karaoke bar, Southsea.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

All rooms are completely sound-proofed, which was part of the conditions of the licence due to the club being so close to flats.

The licence allows the club to stay open from 9pm in the evening until as late as 4am.

Keen singers will have to be a member to get involved, but memberships are free and can be obtained by asking a member of staff or being referred by an existing member.

The rooms, which all have large TV screens, microphones, games and their own private en-suite toilet, must be booked in advance and are available to hire per hour or per evening.

Prices range from £40 over £350, depending on the size of the booking and include a drinks package, including alcoholic and soft drinks delivered to the room by a private waiter or waitress.

The family-run club has taken around a year to complete and is inspired by the popular traditional Chinese karaoke bars, with a lot of the unique decor being imported from China.

Rita Fu, who is the director behind the project, said: ‘It’s quite popular in China, karaoke. It’s for lots of people coming together and singing. We have dice games and drinking games, people can do whatever they want.’

She has put the club together with the help of her father, Ming Fu, as well as a large team of builders, electricians and plumbers.

The site caused controversy in 2016 after a plan was made to turn it into a lapdancing club, but was later rejected by councillors.