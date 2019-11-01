A new store is opening in Gunwharf Quays today - here's what it is

Have your say

A designer clothing company is opening a brand new store in Gunwharf Quays.

Calvin Klein Jeans is the latest brand moving into the waterfront shopping centre in Portsmouth.

Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Allan Hutchings (142386-730)

The store will open its doors today, Gunwharf Quys have announced.

It follows Puma which arrived at the shopping centre last week.

To welcome its customers to store, Calvin Klein Jeans will be offering a free gift with every purchase over £50 during its opening weekend.

Yvonne Clay, Senior Marketing Manager at Gunwharf Quays said: ‘Calvin Klein Jeans is an iconic brand and we know our customers will be so excited about the opening.

‘We’re delighted to be welcoming the new store just in time for the holiday shopping season and hope our guests enjoy using the additional offer to pick up some early Christmas gifts for their loved ones – or themselves!’

Calvin Klein Jeans will be located in Sirius Avenue and will be open from Friday.