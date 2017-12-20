A standing ovation for founder of motor group

Have your say

HUNDREDS of motor trade professionals have paid tribute to the founder of family-run firm Snows Motor Group.

Geoff Snow, who died aged 85, was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement accolade at the Car Dealer magazine Used Car Awards.

After the award was announced, guests gave a standing ovation.

Independent motor retailer Snows has branches in Portsmouth, Waterlooville and along the south coast.

Geoff’s son Stephen, Snows chairman, said: ‘It was an incredibly touching tribute from the industry my father loved and served since he entered the retail motor market 38 years ago in Southampton.

‘I cannot put into words how much this posthumous commendation means.’