A store in Gunwharf Quays is holding a closing down sale

A store in Gunwharf Quays is holding an ‘everything must go sale’ after its parent company collapsed into adminsitration.

Links of London have announced a closing down sale with immediate effect featuring discounts on all stock throughout the store.

The shop says that everything has been reduced and has to go, including stock being cleared from the warehouse.

Earlier this month Links of London announced that it had gone into administration putting its 28 standalone stores and seven concessions across the UK and Ireland at risk.

The company is known for the bold design and quality craftsmanship of its collections.

Links says that customers should take advantage of the discounts while stock levels are high for the best chance to find specific items.

Especially if you’re seeking the matching item to a piece you already own and treasure as some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

The store is continuing to trade until further notice.

A spokesman for Links of London Gunwharf Quays said: ‘There are some fantastic bargains to be found in store, as everything is now reduced.

‘We expect stock to sell through quickly due to the Christmas shopping period, so would encourage customers to come in-store soon before it’s all gone.

‘If you’re looking for gifts or want to complete a particular collection, it’s an amazing opportunity to make some great savings.’