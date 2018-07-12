Accolade for dance teacher   

A PRE-SCHOOL dance class franchisee has been named as one of the best.

Diddi dance gave awards for its best franchises at its annual conference.

Liz Chisnall, owner of diddi dance South East Hampshire and Chichester, was given the award for diddi developer, awarded to the franchisee who has taken over a previously owned territory and grown it.

Liz, a mum of four, said: ‘I’m so proud to win. It’s been a busy first year in business, opening six new community dance classes. As well as expanding our network of full of fun preschool dance classes we’ve also had the privilege of working in lots of new settings this year.

‘Diddi dance is a brilliant introduction to dance and music for preschool children and I’m so proud to part of such a fantastic franchise network.’

Diddi dance founder, Anne-Marie Martin, said: ‘Liz is a very deserving winner.