Accountants join with business advisory group

BUSINESS advisory group Baldwins is expanding into Portsmouth for the first time after joining forces with chartered accountants Wilkins Kennedy.

Wilkins Kennedy Llp is a UK top 20 business service firm which has an office at Carnac Place in Fareham.

Baldwins are part of the CogitalGroup – an international business services group with annual revenues of £480m, employing around 6,000 people across 170 offices.

Adam Wilson, from Wilson Kennedy in Portsmouth, said: ‘Working with Baldwins provides us with a powerful platform to further support our clients with additional expertise. When our clients look to us for help, we will be able to provide exceptional advice tailored to their individual needs.

‘We have a shared vision with Baldwins on the high quality of service we can provide our clients across accounting and broader business services, we will complement their presence across the rest of the UK.’

Wilkins Kennedy joining Baldwins forms part of the group’s strategic expansion plan which has seen the firm grow to 82 offices across England, Wales and Scotland.

Baldwins founder John Baldwin said: ‘Wilkins Kennedy has built up a solid reputation in the busiest business region across a plethora of sectors, just like Baldwins has done in other areas of the UK, and we look forward to working together to further expand the business further.’