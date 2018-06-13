Airline brings back its popular flights to France

TRAVELLERS can fly from Southampton to Rodez in the south of France as an airline has reintroduced the route for a second year.

Eastern Airways, a franchise partner of Flybe, will be providing up to three flights a week. Flights take up to 1 hour 40 minutes and fares start from £54.99.

Neil Garwood, managing director for Southampton Airport, said: ‘We are excited that Eastern Airways again has commenced their direct flight to Rodez. One of our top priorities is to offer a range of different destinations for summer. We hope to see many people taking advantage of this fantastic route.’