Airline technology could be a first for smart firm

FliteTrak joint managing director Andrew Barnett
SMART tech firm FliteTrak is looking to break into fresh markets with its latest technology, ViatorAero.

The firm, which has a innovation hub at Daedalus Park, is speaking with European partners about its remote monitoring technology, designed for airline passenger seating.

ViatorAero will be the first to monitor individual seats for temperature, movement, seatbelt closure and mobile phone activation.

The system is now being showcased at Aircraft Interiors Middle East in Dubai.

Andrew Barnett, joint managing director, said: ‘We are in productive talks with European partners about the introduction of ViatorAero for major airline carriers and have launched new product lines to meet rising demand in other markets.’