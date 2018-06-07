Al’s Bar in year-long hospice fundraiser

Have your say

WORKERS at a bar and snooker club have rallied together to raise thousands of pounds for the Rowans Hospice.

On May 20, Al’s Bar, based in Portchester, saw its employees present the hospice charity with a cheque for a grand total of £6,650.

To raise the money, the team had prepared small fundraising events over the course of the year.

The events included darts and pool games, where punters donated their 50p game fee to the cause, as well as asking for local shop donations and hosting buffets for hungry customers.

Al’s Bar picked the Rowans Hospice as its beneficiary as the team claim to be well associated with the charity.

Some of the customers’ family members had used the facilities.

Kevin Butcher from Al’s Bar said: ‘We know the money goes where it should be going.

‘The Rowans Hospice provides the high quality, specialist end of life care.’

On Al’s Bar Facebook account, a post read: ‘Massive well done to everyone who took part in the Al’s Bar charity event in aid of the Rowans Hospice.’

Kevin added that staff were very happy to devote so much time to helping the hospice.

He said: ‘It was a big effort for everyone.

‘We all jumped at the opportunity to give something back to The Rowans.

‘The team has already been talking about doing something similar next year.

‘We hope that the money raised helps The Rowans as it continues to provide outstanding care for our community,’ he added.