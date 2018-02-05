Aldi recalls 38,000 bags of frozen veg after customer finds a RAT

Aldi is recalling 38,000 bags of frozen vegetables from its shelves – after pieces of rat were found in one.

The supermarket has launched an investigation following the discovery by a woman in Cornwall, who found the rodent parts while feeding her granddaughter lunch.

The woman told The Sun newspaper: ‘We had eaten almost all of the bag before we saw it – and what’s even worse – I fed it to my youngest granddaughter.

‘It’s a wonder none of us ended up physically ill.’

She took the remains of the bag to her Aldi branch,near Liskeard, Cornwall, and was offered her £30 off her next shop.

The customer has apparently since been offered £500 in compensation, but feels that this is still not enough.

According to the paper, an internal memo at the supermarket said that there had been three complaints about ‘pieces of small rodent’ in the same product.

As a result, the bag of mixed veg was removed from sale on January 5 and an investigation launched.

An Aldi spokesperson said: ‘Following Mrs Bateman’s complaint, we removed this product from sale to prevent any further issues.

‘We have suspended all orders from this production site whilst we investigate this matter.’