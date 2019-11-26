HE is one of the nation’s favourite root vegetables and he is back just in time for Christmas.

Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot is back for the supermarket’s festive advert which is inspired by Peaky Blinders and features the villainous Russell Sprout.

Kevin the Carrot toys go on sale on Thursday

But if watching the heroic vegetable is not enough, you will be able to get your hands on the range of soft toys with the retailer releasing a range of 23 products for 2019.

The Kevin the Carrot toys will be available in Aldi stores across the Portsmouth area on November 28 – which has been dubbed Orange Thursday.

Included in the range of toys is a giant Kevin plush and giant Katie the Carrot as well as giant unicorn plush.

The range of products includes a giant Kevin the Carrot plush.

So far the Kevin the Carrot range has proved a hit online with items selling out online – but they will be available in store on Thursday.

Aldi have announced that more than 2 million Kevin products, including 300,000 soft toys, have begun their journeys just in time to hit the shelves in stores nationwide on Orange Thursday.

But the supermarket is warning fans that despite the increased stock, shoppers need to be quick - as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Carrot fever first swept the UK in 2016 when Kevin made his Aldi screen debut and his popularity has grown in the year’s since.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK said: ‘Kevin the Carrot has well and truly rooted himself as a national treasure, with demand for the plush toy range increasing each year.

‘As a result, we have expanded the Kevin the Carrot range, ensuring even more of his fans get a chance to take him home this Christmas.’

