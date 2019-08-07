All-female funeral directors which has branches in Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent is shortlisted for industry award

FEMALE-owned funeral directors have been shortlisted for an award.

Ruby Funerals in Gosport has been shortlisted in the Golden Charter’s Funeral Planner of the Year awards.

The awards, on Saturday September 21 at the Royal Lancaster in London, celebrate the achievements of independent funeral directors across the UK.

The firm previously won the newcomer of the year award at the 2018 event.

It is co-owned by Michelle Peskett and Katy Ware and has branches in Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent.

In a joint quote, they said: ‘We are thrilled to be nominated. Following our Newcomer of the Year award in 2018, we are so proud to follow it up this year with a nomination for such a prestigious award in our industry. This is testament to our incredible team, who go above and beyond for our families.’

The awards will mark the biggest annual gathering of independent funeral directors in the UK.