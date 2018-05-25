ALREADY ONLINE***

DRIVERS in the heart of Portsmouth could be set to face a summer of delays as engineers carry out major gas works.

Southern Gas Network (SGN) will be working for 13 weeks at the roundabout where Fratton Road, Fawcett Road, Victoria Road North and Goldsmith Avenue meet.

Starting on Monday, June 4, both the northbound and southbound lanes of Fratton Bridge will be closed for three weeks each, followed by roadworks on Fawcett Road, lasting five weeks.

While SGN has said the £729,000 works will reliably meet increased gas demand in the area – with another gas pressure regulator to be installed at the roundabout – nearby businesses fear the disruption could affect their trade.

Vikki Sullivan, manager of Smart Stop in Fratton Road, said: ‘It sounds like it’ll be really bad.

‘The traffic round here has always been a problem before they even start closing off roads.

‘My business should be okay but the ones that do deliveries are going to be hit quite hard.’

One such business is Direct Carpet Centre, also on Fratton Road.

Warehouse assistant Dan Carrott said: ‘Closing the bridge will definitely add a lot of time to our deliveries because we have to go around and compete with all the extra traffic.

‘It’s going to be a real pain for us because it’ll be a total gridlock for the whole summer.’

Natalie Harvey, director or Orchards Blinds in Fratton Road, added: ‘It’s going to be a real problem.’