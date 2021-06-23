Hope Mckellar celebrates her business's first anniversary

After leaving her job as a journalist, Hope Mckellar set up her self-named business on June 1, 2020.

Her business, Hope Mckellar PR, offers public relations services, such as press releases, article writing and media opportunities for businesses, individuals and other organisations such as charities.

Now, the business owner is thanking her supporters as she marks the important milestone.

She said: ‘Starting a business in lockdown felt like a real risk and I didn’t know if my business would even make it a month, so to be here a year later celebrating its first birthday

feels amazing.

‘I’ve met so many amazing people along the way and have achieved lots of things that, at some points, felt unachievable, I’m really proud to have got this far. It’s been a tough year for so many people, but I’ve been shown so much support and I can’t thank everyone enough.

‘Whether it’s just a like or comment on social media or trusting me with their PR, I’m so grateful for it all.’

Hope is urging other young people to consider taking the leap into self-employment.

She said: ‘It’s been challenging and a real rollercoaster, but I’d urge anyone who’s thinking about starting a business to do it. There are so many perks and so much freedom to be creative.

‘Lots of young people often think that starting a business is for people who have decades of experience behind them and that if you don’t have that then people won’t take you seriously, but it’s not always the case.

‘You do have to be willing to work hard, but so many people have told me they wish they started their business earlier. So if you’re willing to put into it, I’d 100 per cent say go for it.’

Hope also hosts a podcast, Hot off the Press, which showcases in-depth news stories from people across the UK.

She was recently shortlisted in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category at The News’ Business Excellence Awards.

Find out more about Hope at hopemckellarpr.co.uk

