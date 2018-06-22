Animal lover opens her new eclectic store

DOG lovers can treat their pooches to some TLC, a pampering bath, delicious home-made food and some snazzy new clobber as a doggy paradise has opened its doors.

Busy B’s pet care has expanded its business and opened its first retail outlet in Fawcett Road, Southsea, earlier this week.

As well as a tonne of local produce, the shop will be selling baked goods made by owner Briony McNamara. It will also be stocking wedding dresses and tuxedos for dogs looking to tie the knot.

The firm was born out of Briony’s love for animals.

Briony, who moved to the UK from Australia 14 years ago after meeting her husband Andrew, said: ‘My mum was a veterinary nurse and ever since I can remember we had lots of animals.

‘We used to have kangaroos at our dinner table, we used to cuddle convalescing koala bears and look after possums.

‘I’ve always loved animals. We had dogs, horses, cows, chickens, you name it. I’m an animal person and wanted to do something I love for work.’

Briony, from Wickham, started a dog walking service, then combined her other passion for baking to set up a baked goods for dogs company. As this grew, she saw an opportunity to set up a store.

Briony says she’s worked hard her to ensure all her products are ethically sourced and that they are locally produced. She’s also set up a doggie daycare service and installed a DIY dog bath.

Briony, 42, is mum to two children — and says it was important that her shop was family friendly as her seven-month-old often accompanied her to work.

And she’s not the only one – the family dog named Spaghetti Western, a whippet cross breed with one eye and no teeth, will be testing out the shop facilities.

Briony said: ‘It’s a beautiful shop.

‘It’s an eclectic mix but I try to support local businesses. It’s all about being part of the community.’