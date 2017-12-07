Annual Port Solent festival will offer a weekend of fun for families

Have your say

ONE of the area’s favourite shopping destinations is gearing up for a weekend of festivities.

Port Solent will stage its annual Festival of Christmas tomorrow and Sunday.

For the sixth year running, the event will feature free entertainment, live music and a street theatre.

The event will also play host to a Christmas market boasting more than 70 stalls selling gifts, food and drink.

Lisa Fowler, events, marketing and centre administrator for Port Solent, said: ‘We’re delighted to offer our guests a weekend of free festivities to truly get them in the Christmas mood.

‘With some fantastic live music available from talented local bands and choirs, fun for all the family and mountains of Christmas market stalls, we hope the local community will enjoy coming together for a merry boogie, Christmas shop and an overall fun time to get into the spirit for the most wonderful time of the year.’

Tomorrow visitors will get the chance to enjoy live music from city-based collectives Around The Edges, Local Vocals Southsea and Fine Voice Academy.

A juggler, a balloon modeller and costumed characters will also keep youngsters and families entertained.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s musical line-up will comprise female barbershop group The Pitch Pipers and ukelele band Pompey Pluckers – with a guest appearance set to be made by Port Solent’s own little drummer boy, from 1pm.

In high-octane entertainment, petrolheads will get a chance to enjoy themselves with Port Solent’s fortnightly car meet-up taking place on Sunday.

And a stilt performance artist will also be roaming the site to meet up with guests.

Port Solent’s Festival of Christmas will run from 10am to 6pm tomorrow and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday,.

For more information on the event – including timings for live music – visit portsolent.com.