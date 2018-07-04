Appetites build ahead of Southsea Food Festival’s return  

CULINARY delights will be on full display as a popular food festival returns to Southsea next week.

Southsea Food Festival is once again pitching up Palmerston Road shopping precinct to mark its 12th year.

More than 50 food and drink stalls will pack out the area, offering a range of tasty treats. Top-class chefs will be showing off their skills in a cookery demonstration, while live music is also on the cards.

The festival takes place on Saturday, July 14, from 10am to 6pm and July 15, 10am to 5pm. Love Southsea food market will be in the precinct on Saturday, with Hampshire Farmers joining the event on Sunday.