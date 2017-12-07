Apply for grant cash to impact your community

BUSINESSES have the chance to seal millions of pounds in grant funding to have an impact in their region.

Through the Interreg France (Channel) England programme, Hampshire firms can apply to receive a cut of more than £130m to promote innovation and social change.

The project is inviting organisations to use the funding to tackle its three main aims – addressing economic and societal issues, supporting a low-carbon economy and enhancing the attractiveness of their local area.

Interreg FCE programme manager Carolyn Reid said: ‘Interreg FCE provides a great platform for organisations across the region to work together and tackle a range of important issues that exist in both France and the UK.

‘The funding enables organisations to work together to address shared challenges and to develop projects which have a direct impact on the lives of those on both sides of the channel.’

Funding from the scheme – open to organisations from the north of France and the south of the UK – has already been spent on a project aimed at improving digital skills.

Known as Pontoon, the University of Portsmouth-led drive develops tools such as virtual reality and bespoke video games to upskill women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Interreg FCE funding is open to higher education and research institutes, government authorities, non-governmental organisations and businesses until October, 2018.

If you think your organisation could have an impact, register your interest by emailing interregv@norfolk.gov.uk to get involved.