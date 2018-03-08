Apprentice beats 12,500 trainees and scoops award

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH-born apprentice took home a top award at a recent business event.

Portsmouth’s own Gemma Loader was already celebrating after picking up a national accolade at the SEMTA Skills Awards in London on March 1.

Gemma won the GTA England National Apprentice of the Year award at the event, beating the other 12,500 apprentices in the GTA network.

Attending the event with PETA CEO, Huw Chapman, Gemma said: ‘I was so surprised to even be selected as one of four finalists out of 12,500 business apprentices.

‘To be a finalist in the awards was such a great opportunity.

‘Winning an award was wonderful and something I will never forget.

‘The awards have made me realise that the opportunities provided by apprenticeships are endless.

‘I hope I can become an ambassador for the National Apprenticeship Service to inspire other young adults.’

Later in the week, professional training and coaching company, PETA Ltd, held its annual Apprenticeship of the Year awards on March 6.

This year, 21 apprentices were vying for an accolade at the event held at the PETA Training and Conference Centre in North Harbour.

But only four awards were on offer.

Jessica Goodyear of Linet UK, based in Fareham, won the Best in Class for Management Apprenticeships Award

Jessica’s employer Ian Pearce-Bayliss said: ‘Jess has grasped the art of empowering her team, acting as a mentor and bringing employee engagement to a much higher level.

Huw Chapman, CEO of PETA Ltd, said: ‘The calibre of entrants this year was phenomenal. We are so proud of our apprentices and the contribution they are making in their workplaces.’