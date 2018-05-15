Apprentice wins overall prize at PETA ceremony

Have your say

A TRAINEE has beaten competitors from across the south and been named Apprentice of the Year.

Sixteen-year-old Ollie Baxendale took home the top award at the PETA Alex Zemenides Apprenticeships Awards for his work at Whiteley-based firm, Onestream.

Assessors at PETA (Portsmouth Engineering Training Association) nominated Ollie for the accolade along with 21 other candidates.

Ollie was named the overall winner for 2018 and presented with the prize by Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Ken Ellcome.

He joined the telecommunications giant less than one year ago.

On his win, Ollie said: ‘I feel very honoured to have won this award and I cannot recommend the apprenticeship scheme enough.

‘I have learned so much in the time I have been at Onestream and have really enjoyed being part of such a hard-working and fun team.’

Darren Searle, Onestream’s head of telesales who has overseen Ollie’s training, said: ‘Ollie has been outstanding in every aspect of his role.

‘Considering Ollie has chosen to work within the sales industry, which can be very difficult to adapt to, he has shown real maturity and professionalism since joining Onestream.’