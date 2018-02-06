Apprentices impress at BAE awards

Have your say

TWO Portsmouth-based apprentices have been highly praised by the world’s second largest defence company.

Mary Hollis and Abbi Fisher, both higher apprentices at BAE Systems’ Maritime Services business in Portsmouth, were recognised at the BAE Systems UK Apprenticeship Awards.

BAE Systems Maritime Services apprentice Mary Hollis

Mary was awarded the Project Management Higher Apprentice of the Year accolade while Abbi won the Outstanding Achievement Award.

The awards are hosted to celebrate the outstanding talent and potential of BAE’s apprentices. This year’s ceremony was held in Leeds.

The firm is currently training 1,600 apprentices across its UK-based defence and security businesses.

This equates to six per cent of its employees.

The judges said: ‘Mary is a role model. She achieves excellent results both academically and in the work place, as well as always being willing to support others.

‘She is an active ambassador and has previously been nominated for the Women in Defence Emerging Talent award.’

‘Abbi’s perseverance is commendable. She is able to influence why changes need to be made and justify the positive outcomes associated with her thoughts.’

On her win, Mary said: ‘I loved my apprenticeship, particularly the fact I got to move around every year and learn a different area of the business.

‘For me, combining studying with going to work and being able to use what I’ve learned was amazing; you learn so much more from being able to practically apply it.’

In September the firm will recruit over 30 additional apprentices in fields such as engineering and project management.

The recruitment window is open until February 28.