Apprentices team up for challenge to promote Portsmouth

APPRENTICES employed by a council took part in a team challenge as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Twenty-eight apprentices from Portsmouth City Council were divided into teams to complete tasks from creating a company name and logo, producing an advertising campaign for the city and taking photos of different locations.

For the final task, they had to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges, which included council leader Councillor Donna Jones.

She said: ‘I was pleased to support the event and judge the teams’ adverts to promote Portsmouth. I’m especially pleased that at the council we have 114 apprentices, 69 of whom are new to the organisation and many are under the age of 25.’