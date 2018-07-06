Architects complete three major projects – including one at Solent Airport

Have your say

ARCHITECTS and masterplanners Boyle and Summers are celebrating the completion of three major projects.

The team, led by director Tony Boyle, completed the new business hangars development at Solent Airport at Daedalus.

The £4m development consists of six aircraft hangars with car parking.

Director Tony Boyle said: ‘It has been a great experience working with Fareham Borough Council to realise this part of the Daedalus vision and with contractors Knights Brown, who helped deliver this excellent project.’

Boyle and Summers also designed a new flight training centre at Gloucestershire Airport and they worked on an after-sales service facility for high-value sports cars at Hounsdown Business Park.

The Southampton firm employs 13 architects, urban designers and technologists and they currently have over 30 live projects from Cornwall to Kent.