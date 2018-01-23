Argos to move out of town centre

ARGOS has announced it is moving out of middle of Fareham.

The store in West Street will be moved into Sainsbury’s Broadcut Superstore by the end of April.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: ‘We are delighted to be welcoming Argos and its team to our Broadcut supermarket.

‘The new shop is great news for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop.

We’re looking forward to offering them an increased range of products at great value, all under one roof.’

The new digital store will offer thousands of popular products for immediate pickup with 20,000 products available to be ordered to collect in store within hours and 20,000 extra products can be ordered for home delivery.

There will also be an eBay collection point so buyers can collect their Ebay purchases.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council Sean Woodward said: ‘It is disappointing to see Argos move out of the town centre but good that they will remain very close by and that they are retaining their superstore at Park Gate.’

The West Street store is leased by Argos and plans for its future have not been revealed.