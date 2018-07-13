HOLIDAY park Bunn Leisure is inviting volunteers to help it sets to work cleaning up its mile-long stretch of private beach.

The management team at the award-winning holiday village complex in West Sussex holds a beach clean every year and is urging people to join staff and owners for this year’s event on Saturday, July 14.

Managing director John Bunn said: ‘We’re very proud of our beautiful beach. Our annual beach clean is a fun way to help protect our stunning coastline, and also show our support for the global fight against plastic pollution in our oceans.’

The beach clean will be supported by Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, which has been running its Barefoot Wine Beach Rescue Project for the last 12 years.

The clean up runs from 10.30am until midday, starting outside the Waterfront Complex at West Sands.