Autism care service praised by watchdog

A CARE service for young adults with autism has been rated good by a health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) praised Penk Ridge 26, in Havant, for its work and caring staff.

They offer residential care for young adults with complex autism and was given a good rating in all the areas looked at including if it is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The report said: ‘The home offered a comfortable and homely environment for people.

‘People’s rooms were personalised to accommodate their particular needs and choices.

‘A person’s relative told us the staff were “100 per cent caring.” We observed staff were warm and respectful in their interactions with people.

‘Staff offered people choices and encouragement and engaged people with a kind and positive approach.’

To read the full reporter visit cqc.org.uk/location/1-880573041