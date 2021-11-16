Autonomous maritime technology centre launches as Portsmouth firm Subsea steps in to offer high-class testing facilities

Susbsea Craft, a defence maritime firm based at the Camber in Old Portsmouth, has stepped up to offer the services as part of the launch of CEbotiX, the UK’s national centre for operational development, workforce training and assurance of autonomous maritime technology.

CEbotiX managing director Ben Keith said that the centre, which is initially based at the National Oceanographic Centre (NOC) in Southampton, will provide test facilities along the south coast and in Scotland, workshops, engineering spaces and a range of autonomous systems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK national centre for development, training and assurance of Maritime Autonomous Systems (MAS), CEbotiX, has officially launched.-

He said that the centre has started due to the global maritime sector reducing the number of mariners at sea, which has implications for improved safety, increased sustainability and reduced cost.

CEbotiX will provide a focal point and coherence for all aspects of UK marine robotics.

CEbotiX has been setup by SeaBot Group, which is working with companies including BMT, Sonardyne and HST, to be part of the National Centre for Operational Excellence in Marine Robotics.

Ben said: ‘CEbotiX is on a mission to help the UK move forward faster and together, towards a future of smart shipping. We provide a customer focussed service, by bringing together all stakeholders, including technology developers, vessel operators and regulators, into a national eco-system, to ensure the UK retains and extends its world-leading position in the maritime domain. This is an exciting time for the maritime industry.’

The UK national centre for development, training and assurance of Maritime Autonomous Systems (MAS), CEbotiX, has officially launched.-

SEE ALSO: Fareham Wine Cellar hopes for a very merry Christmas as it marks 30 years in business

Subsea Craft – one of the companies behind the CEbotiX consortium and an innovative advanced maritime technology company – will provide two high-class testing facilities in Portsmouth and Portland to those using CEbotiX.

Subsea Craft will also support development, training, testing and assurance of autonomous technology.

Scott Verney, chief executive at Subsea Craft, said: ‘We’re delighted to be part of CEbotiX’s work, and for Subsea’s facilities to play an integral role in the development of new and innovative maritime technology. It fits perfectly with our vision that the future of maritime technology can best be delivered through agile and innovative partnerships, with British companies at the heart of this nascent sector.’