Award-winning Fareham IT firm expands and moves into new offices 

AN AWARD-WINNING IT firm has expanded and moved into a new office.

Tekkers IT Solutions – which won the Customer Service category at The News’ Business Excellence Awards – has moved to Cams Hall Estate in Fareham into Carnac Cottage.

Managing director Pete Matheson said: ‘This year has already been a busy one for everybody here at Tekkers. Starting with our award win and continuing with the move to Cams Estate.

‘Our offices at Furzehall Farm have suited us well for the past four years, and I’m glad we were able to find the ideal office for us to move to, in an even more ideal location.’

He said the move was brought about through the firm’s steady growth with new customer acquisitions, meaning a growing number of staff requiring more space.