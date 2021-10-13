Award-winning young entrepreneur books chart-topping rapper Tion Wayne to play Portsmouth nightclub

Josh Robinson, founder of LMSUK Media. Picture: Habibur Rahman

LMSUK Media is hosting one of the hottest rappers at the moment Tion Wayne at Pryzm next Tuesday night, October 19.

The rapper will be performing at the Portsmouth club night as the first date of his south coast tour, and LMSUK founder Josh Robinson, 23, from Portsmouth, said he is ‘very excited to have him on the first date.’

Josh said: ‘It’s going to be a lively show, there’s going to be a lot of jumping, a lot of phones and flashlights will be out.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artist is expected to perform songs from his debut album, Green With Envy, as well as his other hits that have brought the drill genre to the forefront this year. The show has already sold 70 per cent of tickets, so Josh said ‘get tickets now if you don’t want to miss out.’

The show is sponsored by AU Vodka, and there will be a competition to meet Tion advertised on the LMSUK Media social media channels this week.

LMSUK Media is a music events based company that started as a coursework project, whilst Josh was studying his BTEC in business at Havant & South Downs College in 2016.

Tion Wayne Portsmouth

The company started working locally, then began to get invited to bigger events such as the Isle of Wight, Latitude and Victorious festivals.

Six years later, the team of 30 have put on events across the UK, and work with some of the biggest acts and promoters.

Josh said: ‘We’re now at a stage where we can work with some of the biggest acts in the UK and we’re really proud to get to that level. We now get to work with Livenation, SGM, some of the biggest in the world and we’re learning from them to become the best promoter in the south.’

Josh was awarded the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award at The News Business Excellence Awards earlier this year, and has been made an ambassador for the Portsmouth University business school, where he graduated this year with a first class honours.

He said: ‘It’s not bad for the head boy who got told off for selling sweets at school.’