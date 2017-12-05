Awards are a ‘perfect PR opportunity’, says sponsor

A SPONSOR of The News Business Excellence Awards has said that it believes the ceremony provides unbeatable marketing and PR coverage, a must-have for any small or large firm.

Norse South East, a trade waste management firm based in Havant, has signed up to sponsor the prestigious awards as it described the event as the perfect networking opportunity.

A spokesperson from Norse South East said: ‘Norse South East has always been keen to play a role in the wider business community, supporting the local supply chain, developing the skills market and taking part in discussions and activities that build commercial relationships.

‘As such the company is proud to sponsor The News Business Excellence Awards, believing that such initiatives offer many benefits to local businesses.

The firm said that its attendance is a chance to meet a wide range of ‘world class’ organisations in one room and celebrate the hard work carried out by businesses and individuals which have contributed to the success of the local economy over the past year.

The spokesperson said: ‘It also affords these local ambassadors the chance to look forward to the coming year by developing and building relationships with new industry contacts, supporting and promoting industry across the region, and aligning their brands and achievements with other high performing companies, thereby reinforcing their commitment to business excellence.

‘The event generates a high volume of marketing and PR coverage across the region, to the benefit of all who take part in this prestigious annual celebration of the area’s business community.

The News Business Excellence Awards take place on February 23 at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Portsmouth-based nightclub Pryzm has announced that it will be hosting the award show after party.

The event will provide ticket holders with two free drinks, free entry and VIP booths.

Tickets for the black tie awards include drinks on arrival, a three course meal, music and celebrations at the venue and entrance to the exclusive after party.

Tickets will soon be available to purchase online at jpeventssouth.co.uk. For more information, contact Liz.parker@jpress.co.uk.