B&M announces opening date for Ocean Retail Park store in Portsmouth

B&M has announced the opening date for its new store at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth.

The retailer will open its doors to the public for the first time on Thursday, November 7.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of branded goods including health and beauty products, furniture, children’s toys and pet accessories. The new store will also have its own garden centre and DIY department.

A spokesperson for B&M said: ‘We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers in November.’

The new development, which is on the former Homebase site, will create more than 65 jobs.

‘We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store,’ added the spokesperson.

This Thursday will see Lidl open its new store at the Ocean Retail Park Site with Smyths Toys Store also set to open in the near future. The arrival of the trio of shops follow the closures of Homebase and Toys R Us last year.

Anyone interested in applying for a job at the new store can find out more by going to the B&M website.