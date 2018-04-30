BAE in take your child to work day

Have your say

TWO hundred and fifty young people flocked to BAE Systems sites across the UK on the firm’s Take Your Sons and Daughters to Work Day.

The global initiative is designed to offer young people an insight into work opportunities.

Portsmouth Naval Base and Broad Oak each welcomed 32 young people aged between 14 and 16, who shadowed their parents as they went about their day-to-day work.

Richard Hamer of BAE said: ‘This is the thirteenth year that we’ve run the initiative,

‘It gives young people an insight into the variety of exciting career options available in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

‘As a company, we have great ambitions and a big part of that is ensuring we build a strong pipeline of future talent to continue the work we do.’