BAE Systems announces plans to axe 160 jobs

BOSSES at BAE Systems have told workers they will make 160 people compulsorily redundant across its maritime sector, The News can reveal.

The defence giant is making the redundancies after announcing in October last year it needed to shed 1,915 jobs cut across the country.

But now BAE said it has ‘not yet achieved the number of reductions’ needed and was switching to compulsory redundancies to make cuts.

It is not clear where the 160 jobs will be cut but Portsmouth is a major player in the firm’s maritime sector.

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘These job losses remain a real concern to me.

‘I continue to liaise with the unions about BAE’s restructuring and job losses, and I have written to staff, via them, to offer my support.

‘I also met the director for maritime services at BAE in Portsmouth Dockyard, just a few days ago, to be updated on their plans and offer my backing for this vital work to continue in Portsmouth and help ensure valuable skills are retained locally.’

Back in October the firm announced it would make 340 people redundant from its maritime services division in Portsmouth, but warned compulsory redundancies could not be ruled out.

A BAE spokeswoman said: ‘We are committed to retaining critical skills and talented people in our business.

‘While we have accepted a significant number of applications for voluntary redundancy, we have not yet achieved the number of reductions necessary.

‘Therefore, in consultation with our trades unions and employee representatives, we are commencing compulsory redundancies.

‘We recognise this is a difficult time for our people and we are committed to supporting those affected.

‘However, these important changes will enable us to maintain our position as the best placed company to support the Royal Navy both at Portsmouth Naval Base and operationally around the world.’