Baguette shop returns to the heart of the city

THEIR baguettes have been filling bellies for the past 30 years and now they have returned to the heart of the city.

Andre’s, a filled baguette business, opened its second store on Lord Montgomery Way, in Portsmouth last week.

The new shop has seen a significant investment from the firm, has taken nearly three months to fit out and also created six jobs.

The business, formerly known as La Croissanterie and set up by Jean-Marie Guedeney in 1988, was taken over by Jean-Marie’s son Andre two years ago.

He renamed it Andre’s and the original store in Osborne Road had a major facelift. After seeing the business take off since then, the firm has expanded and they have now taken over the former Deli 2 store.

Andre, from Southsea, said it’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s been worth it to see the final finish.

The 37-year-old said: ‘All our favourites will be sold here - garlic chicken, quiches and the best bacon and egg rolls. It’s great to be here, the store looks great and we’ll be doing what we always do - bringing good quality food to the people of Portsmouth.’

Andre’s business partner and cousin Ant Aguado-Navarro said: ‘We’re really excited to open this store. There used to be a La Croissanterie in Guildhall Walk about 10 years ago so it’s good to be back. It’s good to be in the heart of the city.’

And the customers have already been flooding in to the new store.

One of the first through its doors was Nathalie Derrick, who works at the University of Portsmouth.

She said: ‘I live in Southsea so I often go for lunch in the other shop. There are even times when I have walked from work to Osborne Road just to get lunch as it’s so good. It’s the best sandwich shop and I’m really excited to have one so close.’