Bank asks public to help raise money for homeless

THE YORKSHIRE Building Society branch in Fareham is backing End Youth Homelessness Week.

The bank has teamed up with the charity as, according to latest figures, 50 young people in Fareham received some homelessness support from their local authority in 2016/17.

The national movement, taking place this week, aims to end homelessness amongst 16-25 year olds in the UK.

People in the area can help the bank to raise money by donating to it’s East Street branch.

Chris Nicolaou of the Fareham branch said: ‘We’re proud to be backing End Youth Homelessness Week to help highlight the issue in our community.’