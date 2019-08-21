THE August bank holiday is almost upon us with many people set to enjoy an extra day off to start next week.

If you are planning a BBQ for the coming weekend or just want to do your normal weekly shop but aren’t sure about supermarket opening times, here’s what you need to know:

Tesco bank holiday opening times

The supermarket giant has a number of stores across the Portsmouth area including Extra and Metro sites.

Over the bank holiday the stores will be open as usual on Saturday and Sunday but the opening times on Monday do vary.

The superstore in the city centre is open from 9am to 6pm on the bank holiday, instead of the usual 7am to 10pm hours.

The Tesco Extra near Fratton Park will also be open from 9am to 6pm instead of 7am to 11pm – the Tesco Express stores across the city will be open as usual.

Tesco Metro store, including the one in Cosham, will be open from 9am to 6pm instead of the usual 7am to 10pm opening hours.

You can check a specific store’s opening times by clicking this link here.

Asda bank holiday opening times

The Asda in Portsmouth is set to be open for reduced hours due to the bank holiday on Monday.

The store in Fratton is usually open from 7am to 11pm on weekdays, however it will only be open from 7am to 8pm. So no late night trips to pick up any items you have forgotten.

Over the rest of the weekend the store will have its usual opening hours.

Click here to check a specific store's opening times.

Sainsbury’s bank holiday opening times

If you are a Sainsbury’s shopper, then you don’t need to worry as the stores will be open on the bank holiday.

The opening times vary from store to store across the Portsmouth area, with the Sainsbury’s Local in Guildhall Walk have reduced hours of 7.30m to 7pm on Monday.

However the superstore in Commercial Road will be open for longer hours on the bank holiday, with the store opening at 8am and closing at 8pm – instead of shutting at 7pm as usual, according to Sainsbury’s website.

To check the opening hours for your local store click here

Aldi bank holiday opening times

The discount supermarket chain will be opening its stores across the country, including in the Portsmouth area, on the bank holiday.

However the opening times will be reduced.

Here’s when Aldi stores will open over the bank holiday weekend:

- Saturday, August 24: 8am - 10pm

- Sunday, August 25: 10am - 4pm

- Monday, August 26: 8am - 8pm

Lidl bank holiday opening times

The Lidl stores in Portsmouth, including the ones in Fratton and North End, will be open as usual on the bank holiday.

The stores will be open from 8am to 10pm on Monday.

To check specific store opening times click here

Morrisons bank holiday opening times

The Morrisons stores across the Portsmouth area will be open on the bank holiday but will have reduced hours.

According to the supermarket's website the stores will be open from 8am to 7pm instead of 7am to 10pm on Monday.

You can check a specific store's opening hours by clicking this link here.

Waitrose bank holiday opening times

The Waitrose in Southsea will be open on the bank holiday, but it will close earlier than on a usual Monday.

The store will open at 8am as usual but will close at 5pm instead of 8pm when it usually would shut.

To check other Waitrose store opening times click this link here.