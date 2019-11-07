Bank holidays 2020: Here are the dates and days they fall on next year

2020 is nearly upon us and people across the UK will be busy planning their holidays for the next 12 months.

As well as annual leave workers in England can take advantage of eight bank holidays throughout the year.

Many people will be also busy looking up school holiday dates so they can plan their next big break away.

There are eight bank holidays for 2020, although the early May bank holiday date is being switched in 2020 because of VE Day.

The bad news is that you will have to wait for the Easter weekend in April for your next bank holiday, once New Year’s Day is over.

Here is the full list of bank holidays this year and the dates they fall on:

Tuesday January 1 – New Year’s Day

Friday April 10 – Good Friday

Monday April 13 – Easter Monday

Monday May 8 – May Day

Monday May 25 – Late May Bank Holiday

Monday August 31 – August Bank Holiday

Friday December 25 – Christmas Day

Thursday December 28 (substitute day) – Boxing Day

If a bank holiday falls on a weekend, a ‘substitute’ weekday will become the next bank holiday – which is usually the following Monday. This will happen in 2020 for Boxing Day.

Your employer does not have to give you paid leave on bank holidays – you will need to check with them about this.

Bank holidays may also affect how and when benefits, including Universal Credit, are paid.