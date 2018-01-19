BAR launch new venture to design and manufacture rigging

THE team behind Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) have launched a new business venture.

BAR Technologies have announced the start of BAR Rigging which will look to offer high-performance cutting-edge rigging techniques, materials and practices.

The team will be using their experience from the 35th America’s Cup, which included two legs in Portsmouth, to offer products to the marine industry including grand prix racing campaigns, dinghy classes, cruisers and the super yacht market.

BAR Rigging is led by Chris Noble, a member of Land Rover BAR’s shore and operations team, and will apply the same design tools, manufacturing processes and product knowledge developed through their America’s Cup Challenge.

Chris said: ‘We felt there was an opportunity for a new level of service within the textile rigging market.

‘Within the America’s Cup environment, technologies are typically kept “behind closed doors”.

‘We feel a responsibility to ensure some of these learnings and unique products trickle down and are offered out, which helps the wider sport to move forward.

‘Alongside, our commitment to sustainability has led to products designed with a significantly increased life span that we feel may have a real impact on the cruising sector.’

Based at the Land Rover BAR headquarters in Old Portsmouth, BAR Rigging’s in-house testing facilities and partnerships with the market leaders in rope and hardware manufacture mean they can offer the very latest developments to clients.

Martin Whitmarsh, chief executive of BAR Technologies, said: ‘We recognised that through all the experience the team has gained, alongside the learnings and developments from the 35th America’s Cup, we have something really special to offer out to the wider marine industry.’