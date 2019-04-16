Barbership expansion as male grooming grows

THE CITY looks set to see some of the best groomed men in the country as a local barbers is set to expand.

The Barbership was opened three years ago by local stylist Tony Wood and has helped to revolutionise gentlemen’s grooming in Portsmouth.

The Barbership is expanding into Hillfield Trading and will have nine seats for hair cutting -'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Tony, 51, who also owns the adjacent hair salon, said: ‘There has been a massive revolution in male grooming over the last five years. A lot of men started coming into the salon and the opening of the Barbership was a response to that. As well as haircuts we offer a full range of services including beard trims and shaping and a traditional wet shave. It provides a distinctive male space in which men don’t have to book in advance and can simply turn up.’

Due to the popularity of the shop, Tony even launched a membership service.

‘It works like a gym membership with each person allocated a card and number. We now have over 300 members,’ said Tony.

Due to the growth of the Barbership experience, Tony is looking to relocate from the Clocktower in Southsea to nearby premises on Castle Road.

‘At our current location we have three barber chairs available and four members of staff which is not enough to cater for the current demand. We will start with six chairs and eight stylists in the new shop with the intention to eventually move to nine chairs.’

The new premises is set to maintain its distinctive style with a range of trinkets and items donated by customers.

‘We have a real eclectic style. We started a scheme in which customers could bring in an old whisky bottle in exchange for a haircut. This led to customers bringing in other objects from home and even items they had found on the beach. The name and the pirate emblem help to add to the nautical feel and recognise the city’s naval heritage,’ said Tony.

The Barbership has also expanded to offer its own range of products including beard oils and moustache wax, moisturisers and a variety of shampoos and conditioners. Tony also hopes to offer wedding packages in which the groom and groomsmen can enjoy a range of male grooming experiences.

The new Barbership will be open for business by early May.

‘I am really excited about the expansion. Male grooming has grown so big and this will help to give guys what they want,’ said Tony.