PORTSMOUTH’s newest nightclub is bringing some star power down to the South Coast to help it launch next month.

Eden is set to open in Gunwharf Quays, in the site of the old Tiger Tiger, on Friday, July 5.

Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills is coming to help open Portsmouth's newest nightclub

To get the party started, the nightclub is bringing in BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills and former JLS star Marvin Humes for the opening weekend.

Tiger Tiger closed its doors for the last time on May 18 after over a decade of partying.

It is currently undergoing a renovation to transform it into Eden which will boast a contemporary floral-themed interior.

The venue will transport guests to ‘Eden’ with birdcage booths, giant blossom trees and an expansive terrace perfect for watching the sun go down with a drink in hand.

Marvin Humes will be DJing at Eden in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

To celebrate opening night on Friday July 5, Marvin Humes will hit the decks, while BBC Radio 1’s Scott Mills will bring the beats on the Saturday.

Eden will have three different rooms with different musical experiences while acocktail bar will have a menu of hand-crafted, innovative cocktails inspired directly by the garden of Eden.

These will include the ‘Adam & Eve’ and customers will also be able to take part in mixology masterclasses or enjoy a bottomless brunch.

Eden is a new entertainment venue opening in the heart of Portsmouth in July 2019 offering an inclusive experience for guests to drink, dine, dance and discover.

The Eden open kitchen will feature a bespoke pizza oven and serve a range of globally inspired dishes including Polynesian Salmon Fillet, a signature Eden Burger and Tomahawk steak.

Dan Swan, general manager said: ‘We are very excited about the launch of Eden. It will truly be a destination venue where people can come to enjoy one of our experimental cocktails, step into the late-night revelry of the club or just enjoy one of our banging pizzas.’

To find out more about Eden, sign up for all the latest news and be in with the chance to win a place at the opening party visitwww.edencollective.co.uk or follow Eden Portsmouth on social media.