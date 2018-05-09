Beauty therapist celebrates launch of her first store

A BEAUTY therapist was opened a new business in Titchfield, writes ROBIN DANDO.

Taz Bayley, from Fareham, held a VIP launch party to showcase her brand new business, Taz’s Beauty Boutique.

The venture, in The Square, has come after months of planning and hard work.

Loyal clients and friends were invited to the opening ceremony as Taz wanted to thank her guests for their support and encouragement in taking the next step.

While working from home, mobile beauty therapist Taz realised that, due to the volume of appointments, she needed a base of operations to work from.

She decided that it was time to open her own Beauty Boutique, to serve her current client base and provide a space in which she could deal with increasing demand.

The company now offers a wider range of treatments.

Taz said; ‘I am so excited to finally launch the Beauty Boutique and share the event with clients and friends who have supported me on my business journey so far.

‘It was my way to say thank you to all of them and to showcase the salon and my plans for it.’

She continued: ‘I have collaborated with some fellow beauticians to offer a wider range of therapies to ensure there is something for everyone when they come to visit us.’

Kerrie Wells, who attended the event, said: ‘I wish Taz every success in her business.

‘She has the skills and vision to really flourish. I am already a client and love coming to her for my treatments.’

Taz has worked in make-up for nearly 10 years, and spent a year in Florida where she learned airbrush make-up and worked with photographers, models and actors.

She has developed her own unique style blending classic traditional with the new style of airbrush make-up.