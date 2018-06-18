Bedhampton bookshop to hold sale to help clear stock

A BOOKSHOP will be throwing open its doors and holding a sale.

The Secret Bookshop, in Bedhampton, will be selling hundreds of books for either 50p or £1.

It comes as generous people have donated more books to the shop than can fit on its shelves.

Based in The Elms, off Lower Road, the site raises funds for and on behalf of The Manor Trust.

Nigel Gossop, the bookshop organiser, said: ‘Although we regularly change and rotate the donated stock on the shelves for each of our monthly coffee-with-books mornings held on the second Tuesday of each month, we find that we are accumulating more and more books and do need to reduce our stock as we are running out of storage space.

‘We sell good quality general secondhand, out of print and hard-to-find books with some antiquarian and collectable stock.’

The Big Bedhampton Book Rumble will be open from 10am to 3pm on June 30.