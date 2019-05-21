Beer festival bringing 28 real ales to Fareham pub 

Have your say

A BEER and cider festival is to return to an award-winning Fareham pub.

The fifth annual Beer & Cider Festival is coming to the Delme Arms, which was named The News' Pub of the Year in 2017 and 2018, on Friday.

The Delme Arms, Cams Hill, Fareham

The three-day event will see 28 real ales, 42 ciders and 24 gins on offer, as well as entertainment from 10 local bands.

Neil Matthews, from the pub, said: ‘We are also for the first time, raising money for two fantastic charities - Marie Curie and The British Heart Foundation.’

Tickets start at £3 on Friday or £4 on Saturday and Sunday.