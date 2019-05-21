Beer festival bringing 28 real ales to Fareham pub 

A BEER and cider festival is to return to an award-winning Fareham pub.
The fifth annual Beer & Cider Festival is coming to the Delme Arms, which was named The News' Pub of the Year in 2017 and 2018, on Friday.
The three-day event will see 28 real ales, 42 ciders and 24 gins on offer, as well as entertainment from 10 local bands.
Neil Matthews, from the pub, said: ‘We are also for the first time, raising money for two fantastic charities - Marie Curie and The British Heart Foundation.’
Tickets start at £3 on Friday or £4 on Saturday and Sunday.