A BEER festival featuring booze, dinosaurs and pirates will be returning to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Tickets have been released for this year’s WarriorFest, due to take place on July 27 and 28, on board the prestigious HMS Warrior historic warship.

The event is run by Portsmouth brewery Staggeringly Good.

Tickets cost £25, plus a £1.50 booking fee. To buy go to staggeringlygood.com