Beer festival to return to Portchester for a good cause this weekend

BEER lovers will be able to sup their favourite tipple safe in the knowledge that it’s all for a good cause as a charity beer festoival returns.

The 17th Portchester Beer Festival returns to the Portchester Community Centre on Saturday.

Portchester Beer Festival 2018 - Keith and Julie MacDonald Picture: Vernon Nash (180376-004)

The event will have two sessions – an afternoon session from 12pm to 5pm and an evening session from 6pm to 11pm.

The annual event will showcase more than 30 ales and ciders.

The festival is being held to raise money for charity and this year the proceeds will be used to buy some items for the Portchester Community Centre.

Carol Mertens, centre manager, said: ‘Portchester Beer Festival is an established event in the local community providing a fun filled evening showcasing the best of local and regional ales. But what is so special about the event is the money we raise for the community centre which is itself a registered charity.’

Portchester Beer Festival 2018 - Dan Darwin, Mike Child, Mike Bell and Mike Bashforth Picture: Vernon Nash (180376-005)

Portchester Community Centre provides a wide variety of events from toddler groups to social activities for the elderly.

The centre relies on the success of such events as well as private lettings to individuals, organisations and businesses.

The centre is also offering businesses the chance to sponsor the event.

Tickets are on sale at £10 per person (strictly over 18s only) and include a souvenir pint glass, programme and two drinks tokens.

To buy go to ticketsource.co.uk/portchester-community-centre or call in at Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove or call (023) 9232 1787.