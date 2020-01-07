Best and Worst McDonalds

Best and worst McDonald's in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville - according to Google reviews

IF you are craving a Big Mac or fries then there are plenty of different McDonald’s restaurants across our area. 

But with so many different options it can be hard to decided which one to go to. Well wonder no more, here are how users reviewed the McDonald’s restaurants across our area – ranked from worst to best based on Google reviews. 

This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 947 reviews.

1. Gosport

This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.6 star rating on Google based on 884 reviews.

2. Portsmouth

This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.6 star rating based on 900 reviews on Google

3. Havant

This McDonald's restaurant in Newgate Lane in Fareham has a 3.6 star rating on Google based on 951 reviews.

4. Fareham

