But with so many different options it can be hard to decided which one to go to. Well wonder no more, here are how users reviewed the McDonald’s restaurants across our area – ranked from worst to best based on Google reviews.

1. Gosport This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 947 reviews. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Portsmouth This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.6 star rating on Google based on 884 reviews. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Havant This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.6 star rating based on 900 reviews on Google Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Fareham This McDonald's restaurant in Newgate Lane in Fareham has a 3.6 star rating on Google based on 951 reviews. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more