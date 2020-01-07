Best and worst McDonald's in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville - according to Google reviews
IF you are craving a Big Mac or fries then there are plenty of different McDonald’s restaurants across our area.
But with so many different options it can be hard to decided which one to go to. Well wonder no more, here are how users reviewed the McDonald’s restaurants across our area – ranked from worst to best based on Google reviews.
1. Gosport
This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 947 reviews.