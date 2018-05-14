Billionaire backer of Ben Ainslie Racing named Britain’s richest man

THE billionaire chief executive of chemicals firm Ineos, who recently teamed up with Ben Ainslie Racing, has been named the richest man in Britain.

Jim Ratcliffe topped the Sunday Times Rich List with a fortune of £21.05bn, leapfrogging his way from 18th place last year.

The 65-year-old, who lives in the New Forest and owns two superyachts Hampshire I and Hampshire II, saw his wealth increase by £15.3bn in a single year.

As previously reported in The News, Ineos signed a £110m deal with Ben Ainslie Racing, which has its headquarters in Old Portsmouth, last month.

Sir Ben said the partnership will give his team the best opportunity to win the 2021 America’s Cup.

Mr Ratcliffe, whose firm is currently locked in a legal battle with the Scottish government over its moratorium on fracking, emerged in pole position on the rich list after additional details led to a ‘substantial revaluation’ of his assets.

Ineos’s director Andy Currie and finance director John Reece shared in his fortunes, joining Ratcliffe in the top 20, taking joint 16th place with fortunes of £7bn each.