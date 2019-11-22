Black Friday bargain frenzy is not without pitfalls for unwary shoppers

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday about to trigger the busiest shopping frenzy of the year, The News consumer expert Richard Thomson warns of the pitfalls as well as the bargains.

Readers should be aware it’s also the peak time of year for complaints about fake designer goods, faulty appliances, undelivered parcels, and scam websites.

Black Friday

‘People essentially need to be sure of their rights’, he said.

‘If you change your mind about anything you buy from a shop, they are not legally required to accept back unwanted goods.

‘However, if you buy online you have a 14 day cooling off period in which you can return most goods for a refund, no questions asked. Bespoke or made to measure goods and unsealed computer software are excluded.

‘Goods must match their description and be fit for purpose, and if they turn out to be faulty buyers have 30 days to notify the seller and return them for a full refund.

‘Online copycat sites designed to obtain consumer’s confidential bank information can best be avoided by checking for the ‘https’ and padlock symbol in the taskbar, and for spelling and grammatical mistakes.

‘If there’s a problem with a Black Friday delivery, it’s the seller’s responsibility to ensure you receive what you’ve paid for. That responsibility includes deliveries made by a delivery firm.’