Blake Morgan partner wins Professional of the Year award

BLAKE MORGAN partner Alison McClure has been awarded a Professional of the Year award.

Alison, who is also divisional director of litigation and dispute resolution at the Portsmouth-based firm, picked up the prestigious Venus award at a black tie ceremony last month.

The awards recognise local businesswomen across the country, empowering them to reach their full professional potential.

Alison was named a ‘formidable businesswoman’ by the Legal 500 guide and an ‘eminent practitioner’ by Chambers and Partners.

Commenting on her win, Alison said: ‘I am delighted to have been awarded Professional of the Year at an awards ceremony that celebrates and encourages gender diversity in business.

‘Blake Morgan has a genuine commitment to supporting women’s careers and has a strong track record of women in partnership and senior management positions.

‘Fifty per cent of my peers at the time of my graduation were female, and 30 years later just 20 per cent of senior management and board roles in the legal profession are held by women.

‘The Venus awards are an important event that recognises and promotes women in the business community’.