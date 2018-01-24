Bold plans revealed to create 5,000 jobs in Havant

Have your say

AFFORDABLE housing to entice young graduates could be the key to unlocking a 5,000-strong jobs boom in Havant by 2023, a top councillor has said.

Councillor David Guest, Havant Borough Council’s business boss, said the town has a chance to become a key centre of excellence.

His message comes after a number of high-profile firms shut up shop in Havant in recent years.

Now, Cllr Guest has said the council is determined to make the most of the town’s assets and attract new technology firms and start-up businesses to sites like Dunsbury Park and Langstone Technology Park.

‘Over the next five years I see a phenomenal opportunity for change,’ Cllr Guest said.

‘I would like to see 5,000 jobs that could be created.

This is about promoting the success that Havant’s economy has achieved but not being complacent, we have got more to do Alan Mak, Havant MP

‘We want to be ready, alert and ambitious in providing this and not sitting there and waiting for it to happen.’

Cllr Guest claimed Havant could be a key player in the boom of future technology businesses.

And as part of this ambition the town would need to appeal to young graduates.

To do this, he said the council was working on early plans to create affordable housing that could cater for university-leavers eager to start life in the borough.

Havant MP Alan Mak has thrown his weight behind the plan and is determined to make Havant the flagship business hub of the UK as part of the nation’s ‘fourth industrial revolution’.

The Tory MP said he would be using his new clout as a senior aide to business secretary Greg Clark to make this dream a reality.

He said: ‘Without a doubt I am going to promote Havant as a key business hub for the UK.

‘This is about promoting the success that Havant’s economy has achieved but not being complacent, we have got more to do.’

Greg Clark is now set to visit the town, Mr Mak added.